President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has issued a chilling threat to those who would be plotting to topple him, saying he always get intelligence information on what people could be planning behind his back.

Without naming the purported culprits, in a video Mnangagwa warns that he created the security system in Zimbabwe and how it works, so people should be very careful when planning against him.

“I have been Minister of National Security for a very long time. Most of systems in Zimbabwe I created them.

“So if you plan against me, I come to know it one way or the other, because those people know who their Godfather is,” said Mnangagwa in a video.

Apparently, responding Mnangagwa’s warning former Minister of Foreign Affairs Walter Mzembi says:

“This is more a response to false intelligence reports but they are a convenient excuse to heighten repression and clamp down on imaginary enemies.

“This is what triggered Gukurahundi under the same Security Minister’s tenure; inventing threats and enemies and it usually happens out of fear when one knows he is not taking a country in the right direction and you are inflicting too much unnecessary pain on a people and in fact is more a factional response than to a national security threat.

“Peace be with you Mr President, unite the people, seek unity of purpose, increase empathy levels and do unto others as you would like them to do unto you.

Don’t believe everything on your desk you will go nuts,” he says.

Zwnews