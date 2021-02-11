SCHOOLS in Bulawayo were yesterday overwhelmed by parents and guardians seeking Form One places for their children following the release of Grade Seven results last week.

Some of the schools were however, turning away prospective pupils saying Government had not yet given them the green light to enrol Form One pupils.

The online application for boarding schools was opened on Tuesday and day schools also started enrolling on the same day but have been ordered to strictly observe the Covid-19 health protocols to avoid exposing applicants and staff to the pandemic.

Many parents and guardians were gathered at different day schools in the city yesterday seeking places for their children.

Government is yet to announce the schools opening date after the spike in Covid-19 cases last month forced it to defer the opening of schools that was set for 4 January.

state media