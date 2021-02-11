ZIMBABWE’S Ambassador to Mozambique and Retired Lieutenant-General (Retired) Cde Douglas Nyikayaramba, who succumbed to Covid-19 complications on Tuesday has been declared a national hero.

Ambassador Nyikayaramba, who passed on at St Anne’s Hospital will be buried at a date yet to be advised.

He was 60.

Family spokesperson Mr Frazer Zvina Nyikayaramba said the family had been honoured by the decision to grant their son the highest honour bestowed on the country’s luminaries.

“We are happy with the honour bestowed on my younger brother. We humbly request that you convey our gratitude to President Mnangagwa,” said Frazer, who is elder brother to the late national hero.

He described his brother as a unifier in the family.

On the other hand, the late Lieutenant-General’s (Rtd) son Kelvin described his father as someone who was ever determined to satisfy the needs of every family member. A devout member of the Johane Masowe Apostolic church, Cde Nyikayaramba was described by his fellow church members as a down-to-earth-man.

