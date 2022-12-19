Image: H-Metro

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) on Sunday raided an abandoned building along George Silundika, between First Street and Sam Nujoma Street which more than 20 street kids who had allegedly turned into a sex and drug den.

According to H-Metro, the move is part of an operation spearheaded by the War Veterans League in partnership with the Harare City Council and ZRP to restore Harare CBD to its former self.

Apparently, the issue of abandoned buildings being used for evil acts, is not a new phenomenon, as this has been going for years in the country’s capital. One such building was located along Lucky Street in the Kopje area.

At one point, City of Harare said it would evaluate applications for the conversion of the central business district (CBD) buildings into multiple uses including residential on a case by case basis.

This was after experts in the property sector had suggested conversion of some CBD office space into residential in view of the increasing voids in CBD due to the exodus of businesses into office parks and suburban areas, while others have downsized operations or eventually closed.

In 2018, the Harare City Council said would soon demolish old dilapidated buildings,

as it moves to upgrade and modernise the city to international standards.

