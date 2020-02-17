The late Afro-jazz musician, Prince Kudakwashe Musarurwa who succumbed to lung cancer at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital will be laid to rest tomorrow, Tuesday 18 February, in Zvimba.

Musarurwa, who shot to fame after having featured his niece, songstress Pah Chihera in the chart-topping Runonzi Rudo hit, will be intered in Musarurwa Village, where multitudes of local crooners are expected to grace the burial.

According to National Arts Council of Zimbabwe Deputy Director, Josiah Kusena, the death of Musarurwa is a sad loss to the entire arts industry in Zimbabwe.

Musarurwa, who died aged 32, has two albums to his belt- Kurarama and Gara Muberevere which has hits such as the title track and MaMoyo. Mourners are gathered at his rural Zvimba homestead.

