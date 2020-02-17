Apparently concerned by the continuously deteriorating human rights situation in Zimbabwe, the European Union has renewed sanctions on state-owned arms manufacturing and procurement company, the Zimbabwe Defence Industries.

Said the bloc in a statement Monday afternoon:

Taking into account the situation in Zimbabwe, including the yet to be investigated alleged role of the armed and security forces in human rights abuses, the Council today agreed to renew its arms embargo and targeted assets freeze against one company, Zimbabwe Defence Industries, for one year until 20 February 2021. The existing restrictive measures against four individuals are suspended. The arms embargo, as well as the asset freeze against Zimbabwe Defence Industries, do not affect the Zimbabwean economy, foreign direct investment, or trade.”

The EU also urged the Harare administration to implement the recommendations of the Motlanthe Commission which labelled the security forces as the scapegoat for the post-electoral violence which rocked central Harare on August 1, 2018.

“Sound political and economic governance are paramount if the business and investment climate in Zimbabwe is to be improved, and inclusive and sustainable economic growth and development are to be achieved. The Economic Partnership Agreement, applied since 2012, remains a driver to attract both foreign and domestic investment”, said the bloc.

The group has also given a lifeline to the Emmerson Mnangagwa regime, saying it is ready ‘to review the whole range of its policies at any time, when justified, based on developments in the country’.

“The EU will seek increased collaboration with international partners, most importantly the African Union, SADC and its member countries, and international financial institutions, who can play a key role by supporting Zimbabwe in enabling an inclusive dialogue and in accelerating progress in reforms”

Zwnews