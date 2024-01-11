Labour Economists and African Democrats (LEAD) leader Linda Tsungirirai Masarira has urged fellow citizens not to leave the country for greener pastures, saying that is not the solution.

Masarira’s comments comes after former ZANU PF Youth leader Godfrey Tsenengamu left the country for United Kingdom, as things get tough in Zimbabwe.

“Ini hangu ndogomera ndiri muno. I can’t imagine living in a country that is not mine, having to work several jobs to make ends meet. Leaving Zimbabwe is not the solution.

“Collective collaboration to solve the demise we are in is the solution. Sadly, people look upto personalities,” she said.

Commenting on Tsenengamu’s departure, renowned investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono wrote:

Former ZANUPF youth leader, Godfrey Tsenengamu has left for England like many young and old Zimbabweans who have realised that they have NO future in this broken Zimbabwe.

I have publicly encouraged those who can leave to do so because you will get old saying that things will get better.

There are 30 year olds who thought that things would get better in 2003, today they are 50 years old and things have gotten worse, with two cycles of Zimbabwe having the the highest inflation in the world and another two cycles of Zimbabweans losing their life time savings.

In that turbulent 20 year period, pensioners have lost everything and are dying miserable deaths without income or access to basic healthcare.

I have lived in Britain and America and have invested in South Africa, so I know how migration can indeed be a tough decision, driven by the hope for a better future.

The economic struggles over the years have had a significant impact on many lives, sadly leading to many Zimbabweans dying because of the failed economy and toxic ZANUPF corrupt rule defined by looting and plunder.

It is ironic that a man who used to fight for and defend that system finally saw the light and has left the country, many will do because ZANUPF will never reform.

Why would any sensible person with an opportunity to leave want to expose themselves to hazardous realities like today’s Zimbabwe when they can better their lives elsewhere?

I know that many might ridicule Tsenengamu and many like him who have sought economic respite through care work and related jobs, but all great stories started somewhere.

If it helps, I once worked as a cleaner in Planet Hollywood in London’s Piccadilly Circus when I was studying in Britain, but I went on to become a two time African journalist of the year winner and today I wine and dine with Kings, Bishops and Presidents.

Don’t let your present circumstances define your future, do something about creating a better future for yourself.

Tomorrow’s great life is built today!

We often make tough decisions in pursuit of a brighter tomorrow, in so doing we are also securing a brighter future for our children.

I hope that my personal journey from working as a cleaner to achieving success serves as an inspiring example of resilience and determination to many young people who are figuring out their future.

If you are unemployed and can leave, please do so for the sake of your children!

At least Tsenengamu will now understand why good governance is important when he lives and benefits from the reality of a working economy.

