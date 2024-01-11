The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has dismissed social media postings alleging that Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba was arrested while conducting door to door campaigns in Bulawayo on 09/01/24.

Setting the record straight, the police say they only approached Siziba and his campaign team to account for what they were doing after receiving complaints from members of the public.

After that police said Siziba was allowed to go.

“Therefore, the Police dismisses the social media postings with contempt they deserve,” said ZRP.

Zwnews