After nearly 30 years of closure, Kamativi Mine in Hwange District, Matabeleland North, has resumed operations, now focusing on lithium mining instead of tin, reports the Zimbabwe Economic Review.

The lithium project, a joint venture between Sichuan Pude Technology Group from China and Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation (ZMDC), recently commissioned its phase one modern lithium processing plant.

The plant, valued at US$10 million, is capable of producing 50,000 tonnes of spodumene concentrate annually.

This revival is seen as a significant development for Zimbabwe’s mining industry, contributing to job creation and economic growth.

President Mnangagwa is expected to commission the project in the first quarter of this year.

