RTGS Dollar exchange rates today: 26/09/19

- 26th September 2019

Black Market Rates:

USD to ZWL$ zimrates 17
USD to ZWL$ zwl365 17.30
USD to ZWL$ bluemari 17
USD to BOND: zimrates 11

Official Inter Bank Rates:

USD to ZWL$: 14.9140
ZWL$ to RAND: 0.9997

 

