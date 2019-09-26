Drama: Male midwife nurse bashed for bedding pregnant women

A married midwife was allegedly assaulted for alleged abuse of office after preying on patients to satisfy his s_exual appetites.

Artwell Ushongani who is stationed at Mupandira Clinic under Bindura District was assaulted by Elisha Ndonga after discovering love messages sent by the nurse to his wife, Blessmore Naledi Tasiiwa.

The matter came to light after an uproar by villagers over Ushonga’s misconduct spilled into the traditional court.

Appearing before headman, Benard Chikowore, Ushongani pleaded guilty to the accusations and was slapped with a fine of two goats.