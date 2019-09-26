Drama: Male midwife nurse bashed for bedding pregnant women

A married midwife was allegedly assaulted for alleged abuse of office after preying on patients to satisfy his s_exual appetites.
Artwell Ushongani who is stationed at Mupandira Clinic under Bindura District was assaulted by Elisha Ndonga after discovering love messages sent by the nurse to his wife, Blessmore Naledi Tasiiwa.
The matter came to light after an uproar by villagers over Ushonga’s misconduct spilled into the traditional court.
Appearing before headman, Benard Chikowore, Ushongani pleaded guilty to the accusations and was slapped with a fine of two goats.
“We cannot have a nurse who craves to have s_ex with patients, and this is why I assaulted him.
“He kept on sending love messages to my wife after she denied his proposal and we learnt from other women that they were approached as well by Ushongani on several occasions for s_exual favours.
“My wife told me that Ushongani has been asking for a hug whenever she visits the observation room for check-ups.
“I agreed with my wife to trap him after he sent her a message inviting her to visit the Clinic to s_exually satisfy her,” said Ndonga before the traditional court.
