CHINHOYI: Kadoma businessman shoots himself in Chicken Inn

James Marsha Machakaire, a Kadoma businessman shot himself by accident whilst having lunch at Chicken Inn food court in Chinhoyi on Tuesday afternoon.
There was chaos when Machakaire’s pistol placed in his satchel accidentally discharged. The business tycoon was left in a pool of blood as onlookers fought to cover his bleeding leg. Many thought he was a CIO agent.
Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident urging people who use a firearm to adhere to rules and regulations of the firearms or risk losing them.
”The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigation a case involving a Kadoma businessman who had a pistol in his satchel at a food court in Chihoyi on Tuesday
”The pistol is reported to have discharged and he shot himself in his left leg.
”Police are investigating the case to establish the cause of the mishap.
”We are urging people who have the privilege to use firearms to adhere to rules and regulations of firearms,” said Comm Nyathi
