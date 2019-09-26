CHINHOYI: Kadoma businessman shoots himself in Chicken Inn

James Marsha Machakaire, a Kadoma businessman shot himself by accident whilst having lunch at Chicken Inn food court in Chinhoyi on Tuesday afternoon.

There was chaos when Machakaire’s pistol placed in his satchel accidentally discharged. The business tycoon was left in a pool of blood as onlookers fought to cover his bleeding leg. Many thought he was a CIO agent.

Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident urging people who use a firearm to adhere to rules and regulations of the firearms or risk losing them.