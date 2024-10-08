Rumours of functional wars within the ruling party especially the Presidium has been going rounds for long, though such reports have been refuted.

Reports suggest that President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa and his deputy Constantino Chiwenga are not that in good books.

According to critics, President Mnangagwa is expected to hand over power to Chiwenga when his term ends in 2028, however he is said to be planning to extend his tenure.

It is reported that those with military background are rallying behind Chiwenga.

Apparently, as if to confirm the reports, speaking during the memorial service for a relative recently, Rugeje spoke highly of VP Chiwenga, a move that some say is a sign of allegiance.

In his speech Rugeje mourned late fellow military man Colonel Major General Rtd Tshinga Dube and emphasized that military people have remained united and will continue to be like that.

“Battle lines have been drawn. Here we have General Rugeje almost pledging allegiance to VP Chiwenga.

“He says isu magandanga takabatana. At one point he referred to VP Chiwenga as General Chiwenga.

“He has made his closeness to General Sanyatwe known. No mention of Valerio Sibanda,” comments Majaira Jairosi.

“Vanotaura vanoti there is some commotion & movement within the corridors of power. They are not quite sure what this means, or whether it is just one of those days when things are not good. I guess every institution does have commotion here & there & things settle after.

“Powerful General Engelbert Rugeje spent part of his speech, speaking highly of Chiwenga & his time in the liberation war.

“It is was refreshing that there was no too much talk about hee Dr ED Mnangagwa this & that nonsense. In recent years Rugeje has been a target for assassination,” he adds.

Zwnews