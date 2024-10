The government has gazetted a new regulation, reducing the amount of USD travelers can take out of the country to $2,000, down from $10,000.

This follows the RBZ’s announcement last month tightening controls on cash outflows.

Economic experts welcomed the interventions, which are part of comprehensive measures aimed at tackling the resurgent exchange rate volatility, easing inflationary pressures to protect consumers, and consolidating macroeconomic stability.

Zwnews