The late Rosalie Chigariro has posthumously made history by becoming the first ever black Zimbabwean to volunteer her remains for medical research at the University of Zimbabwe (UZ).

Chigariro died in South Africa at the age of 64 last Sunday.

According to close family members who spoke to the state media, it has always been the late Chigariro’s after-life wish to donate her body for medical research at the landlocked southern African country’s institution of higher learning.

Meanwhile, efforts to have Chigariro’s body released are currently underway after her family contacted the UZ department of Biomedical Sciences Anatomy Unit in the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences to expedite the process.

