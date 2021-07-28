In a very depressing incident, a man from Raffingora died after succumbing to injuries he sustained when he caught two suspects stealing cobs in a maize field.
According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the incident occurred at Mvurachena Farm on Monday this week.
“Police in Raffingora are investigating a murder case which occurred at Mvurachena Farm on 25/07/21, in which the victim was struck once on the head after he confronted the two suspects who were stealing maize in a maize field,” said the ZRP in a statement posted on their official Twitter page.