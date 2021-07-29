Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement Deputy Minister Vangelis Haritatos’ mother — Angela — has died of Covid-19 related complications.

Mrs Haritatos died yesterday, only 18 days after the death of her husband Peter, who also succumbed to the same virus.

Posting on his Facebook page, Deputy Minister Haritatos said: “I always knew that life comes to an end, but for me to lose you both in just 18 days is something I never once thought would happen.

“You were the most amazing mother a son could have ever asked for. You were so kind, caring and so loving to everyone who came into contact with you. You looked after dad so well on Earth. Thank you so much Mama. May your Soul Rest in Eternal Peace right next to dad,” wrote Deputy Minister Haritatos.

In a condolence message on social media, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement Dr John Basera said he was saddened by the loss of Mrs Haritatos.

“It is with deepest sorrow that I inform you of the death of our beloved Mbuya Haritatos, mom to our incredible Honourable V. Haritatos, today, 18 days after the passing on of Sekuru Haritatos.

“Colleagues, I’m honestly devastated. May the good God comfort you Hon. VPH,” said Dr Basera. Herald