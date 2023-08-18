Ronald Chitiyo to pay ex-lover US$120 a month

FOOTBALL star Ronald Chitiyo has been ordered to pay US$120 a month for the upkeep of his son.

He was dragged to the Harare Civil court yesterday by his ex-lover, Eneresi Alfasi.

She was granted an upward maintenance review against the Simba Bhora midfielder.

Chitiyo, who didn’t attend the court hearing, has been paying US$60 a month.

He will now have to fork out US$120 a month which Eneresi says will take care of their son’s medical bills and cater for his welfare.

“Our seven-year-old child is in need of medical attention and the last time we were here, he was ordered to put him on his medical aid, but he didn’t do it.

“He is a soccer player, your Worship, and there is no doubt that he is making money, but neglecting his own child,” Eneresi said.

Magistrate Ayanda Dlamini granted the upward variation in default.

Eneresi expressed her gratitude to the court for granting her application, and urged other single mothers to stand up for their rights and seek legal assistance, if necessary.

state media