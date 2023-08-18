AFTER claiming that Stunner’s girlfriend wanted a relationship with him, Olinda Chapel’s son, Sean, has thrust himself into controversy again.
He commented on Mazekeen Jade’s live video in suggestive terms.
Jade is Stunner’s girlfriend.
During a live video on Instagram by Jade, Sean said: “I am not causing drama, I’m just saying I’m coming to South Africa and I need some good places to stay.”
This was deemed quite suggestive, and insulting, by some people online.
It came just a few days after Sean fired shots at Stunner and Tytan, appealing to them to keep their distance from his mother.
Below are some of the comments from various people.
***
Play with my mother I play with your wife. – Brownsugar.
***
But he is his mother’s child. – Mwana Wamambo.
***
After saying musikana uyu wants him now goes to say nonsense, this is clout chasing saka anoti akadanana neuyu Dziva vanobatikana here, anogona kuzobva SA Dziva vakudanana namai vake. – Smoskei.
***
Just like mother, like son, he is full of drama, like mother like son. – Emily.
***
People ain’t you afraid of zvirwere here zvakawoma kuchinjana baba nemwana zvese. – Faina Faina.
