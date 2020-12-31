Robots show off dance moves in a year-end video by the robotics company Boston Dynamics

Boston Dynamics is an American engineering and robotics design company founded in 1992 as a spin-off from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

It is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, Boston Dynamics is owned by the Hyundai Motor Group since 2020.

Boston Dynamics is best known for the development of a series of dynamic highly-mobile robots, including BigDog, Spot, Atlas, and Handle.

Since 2019, Spot has been made commercially available, making it the first commercially available robot from Boston Dynamics, with the company stating its intent to commercialize other robots as well, including Handle.

-Reuters