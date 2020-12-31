The Meteorological Services Department of Zimbabwe (MSDZIM) which is the designated authority on meteorology, climate and seismology says Tropical Storm Chalane is now gone.

It was feared that the Cyclone would bring with it continuous heavy rains, with outbreaks of destructive thunderstorms across much of the country.

Meanwhile, the MSDZIM has since advised that Tropical depression Chalane has now passed.

The MSDZIM said it is still monitoring specific areas to assess rainfall and downstream, effect.

According to the Department, it projects light rains, cloudy and windy conditions and still cautions against crossing flooded rivers.

The storm left a trail of destruction, but generally, the Cyclone which degenerated into Tropical Depression Charlene did not cause destruction as feared, which was good for the country.

