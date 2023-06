The major misconception is I didn’t file nomination papers,

THIS IS INCORRECT, WRONG AND FALSE

We filed my nomination papers this morning June 21st 2023 at 11am and around 3:20pm I was “APPROVED” to contest in these elections.

Zimbabweans be cautious of fake news and false claims!

I’m Zimbabwean and was approved! Don’t follow any channel or outlet that said this fake news claim, they are wrong and false news!

More to follow!

We are listening!

Thank you.

Stay blessed!