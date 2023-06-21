Cite: Felix Mafa Magalela from CCC is trying to submit papers. The Provincial Elections Officer is telling him he missed the deadline and there will be no new submissions. This is a similar occurence for other CCC candidates as Eric Gono, Pashor Sibanda who were told to fix page 5 of their nomination forms. The PEO says, “ it’s those who come late that know their papers are in order. If not sure, you must come early.”

State media: Just 15 minutes before the closure of the Nomination Court, Bulawayo Tredgold Magistrate Court is still a hive of activities with many candidates still to file their papers. CCC candidates who could not submit their nomination papers earlier in the day are among the candidates trying to submit their papers.

According to Zec, candidates who are will be in the building at 4PM, will still be served post the scheduled closing time. And as things stands, it seems its going to be a long night.