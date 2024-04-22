A 35-year-old suspected armed robber was injured in Bulawayo on Saturday after attempting to disarm a police officer armed with a CZ pistol loaded with six rounds.

James Moyo sustained a gunshot wound to the stomach and was transported to United Bulawayo Hospitals for treatment, as confirmed by National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi.

Nyathi stated, “The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms a shooting incident involving a robbery suspect, James Moyo, aged 35, which occurred in Queens Park, Bulawayo, on 20 April 2024. The shooting incident follows the arrest of the suspect as well as Tinashe Dembure aged 29 and Mthulisi Maphosa aged 29 for a robbery case which occurred at Gunya Shopping Centre, Mahatshula North, Bulawayo, on April 20, 2024, at around 15:00 hrs.”

Upon his arrest, Moyo dropped his machete and attempted to disarm the police officer, resulting in the shooting. The suspect was then taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals for medical attention. Nyathi emphasized that any confrontation with police officers would be met with appropriate response.

“Members of the public are urged to be alert and report all criminal acts on National Complaints Desk number (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197 or report at any nearest Police Station,” he added.

In a separate incident, two security guards, Luckmore Mhiti, aged 30, and Evans Jakarasi, aged 33, have been arrested for shooting and killing an unidentified man at Baguta Farm Compound, Chinhoyi, on the same day.

Nyathi explained, “The ZRP confirms a shooting incident in which two security guards, Luckmore Mhiti aged 30 and Evans Jakarasi aged 33 shot dead a yet-to-be-identified man at Baguta Farm Compound, Chinhoyi, on April 20, 2024. The victim had tried to attack the security guards with a knife after they had fired warning shots to disperse a crowd which had gathered at the farm to pick leftover maize cobs in the fields.”

The farm owner had hired the security guards to provide security services during maize harvesting using a combine harvester