Vice president Constantino Chiwenga has issued a stern warning against money changers, threatening them with violence.

Addressing a gathering in Harare East this afternoon, Chiwenga said money changers should stop it, or else risk being rendered crippled.

“The buying and selling of ZiG on black market is a criminal offence similar to selling of Gold illegally,” Vice President Chiwenga warned.

He added: “hatide kuti uzokanganiswe wozoita hupenyu waremara.” Loosely translated (We wouldn’t want you to end up being crippled after being attacked.)

Zwnews