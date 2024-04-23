There will be a triple burial of national heroes Nash Nyasha Dzimiri, Brigadier General Shadreck Vezha and heroine Tsitsi Grace Jadagu at the National Heroes Acre on Monday.

Dzimiri died on April 16 after a short illness while Brig Gen Vezha died in a road traffic accident on the same day.

Jadagu succumbed to a short illness on April 18.

Mnangagwa yesterday presided over an extraordinary session of the ZANU PF Politburo at the ruling party’s headquarters, which centred on modalities for the three heroes’ joint burials.