Hebert Hoover, the 31st United States President, is debatably understood to have coined the old adage which says ‘children are our most valuable resource’.

And, Hoover, an engineer-cum-politician who died on October 20, 1964, could be turning in his grave to hear that a Ugandan man who probably felt that he has had enough of the valuable resources, has abandoned his family- blaming his wife for being too fertile after she gave birth to the couple’s fifth set of twins.

The man, only identified as Ssalongo, reportedly abandoned his wife, Nalongo Gloria, leaving her to fend for the vast family.

“When I got pregnant with twins again, my man said this was too much for him and told me to go home.” “Where he was sending me, I didn’t have their numbers anymore because I came to Kampala to work as a house girl. He told me that if I can’t produce one child, he can’t take care of me,” said Gloria while speaking to NTV Mwasuze Mutya.

According to Gloria, she was shocked when she came back home one day to find out that her man packed up his belongings and fled from the vast family.

And, although she struggles to feed her huge, now fatherless family, Gloria insists that she has no regrets as she believes that God will provide for her family.

Added Gloria:

“I don’t regret giving birth to all these children. I know their father doesn’t like them, and I can’t drop them at his place. Despite the challenges, I will never abandon my kids. I know God will provide. “I handed my things to the Lord. I have suffered but God knows best.

At the present moment, Nalongo lives with seven of her children after the eldest pair of twins left home and one of her other children tragically died.

She further quipped that she has no idea of the current whereabouts of her eldest children, the twins who left home.

As if her troubles are no enough agony for an overburdened woman, Gloria’s family future also looks grim after her landlord told her that he does not want “her or her luggage”.

Zwnews