THE Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) has released the 2020 Ordinary level results and is advising school heads to start to collect results from their regional centres this Monday.

The Ordinary Level results show a six percent decrease in pass rate and also recorded a significant decrease in candidature who sat for the 2020 Ordinary level exams.

Results accessible online from 10pm this Monday.

To view them online please visit Zimsec website and follow instructions.

MORE TO FOLLOW….