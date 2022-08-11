The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Mberengwa arrested Moses Mhlanga (43) for a case of robbery in which he attacked two female complainants aged 26 and 43 at the Greenspan area in Mberengwa.

He went on to rob them of cash amounting to US 351, ZAR250, and a cellphone.

After the robbery incident, the two complainants made a report at ZRP Mberengwa.

While reporting, the complainants saw the suspect, who intended to file an assault report at the Police station, leading to his subsequent arrest.

Meanwhile, ZRP is investigating a murder case which occurred at Trojan Mine, Bindura where Regis Ruza (19) allegedly attacked his mother, Dorcas Chigudhu (55) and fatally stabbed her once on the thigh with a kitchen knife before locking himself in a toilet on 10/08/22.

The suspect, who seemed mentally disturbed, was taken to Bindura Hospital where he was treated and discharged into Police custody.

On the same date at around 2000 hours the suspect got unconscious and was referred back to Bindura hospital where he was pronounced dead on admission.

The body has since been taken to Bindura Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

