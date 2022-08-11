President Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived in Victoria falls, where he will tomorrow give a keynote address at the Judges COMESA workshop for the Judiciary of Zimbabwe.

The President will also officially open the Zimbabwe Economic Development Conference (ZEDCON) 2022.

This inaugural conference is aimed at promoting evidence informed policy making, & knowledge management as an important driver of policy dialogue, good policy planning & implementation.

It is also aimed at discussing and deliberate holistically, issues related to Zimbabwe’s innovative, transformative and successful development experiences and way forward.

ZEDCON also aspires to foster dialogue that promotes the exchange of ideas and innovative thinking among researchers, development practitioners, policymakers and private sector operators on Zimbabwe’s inclusive and sustainable economic development.

Deliberations will contribute to the formulation of the 2023 Budget &review of the NDS1.

The key outcome that we desire from ZEDCON is that several policy recommendations will be drawn up & these will be considered in order to reinforce and re-shape Zimbabwe’s growth trajectory.

Zwnews