Movement for Democratic Change Alliance leader Douglas Mwonzora says it is unfair to judge Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) Commissioner Abigail Mohadi based on her performance during her interview for the job.

He says instead people should be patient with her and give her a chance to do her duties to the best of her abilities.

Abigail Mohadi is daughter to ZANU-PF deputy leader and former vice president Kembo Mohadi and was recently appointed a ZEC Commissioner.

Meanwhile, Abigail Mohadi struggled to answer questions during interviews for the job stirring public debate with regards to her appointment.

Meanwhile, speaking in an interview with CiteZw, Mwonzora said the government must compensate Gukurahundi victims in order to enable healing and reconciliation.

He said for this to be properly done the government must rightfully engage with the victims, which include children, relatives, and grandchildren of the victims.

