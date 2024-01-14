It appears that there may be political tensions and dissatisfaction among some ANC (African National Congress) supporters, as evidenced by the display of a makeshift coffin with messages criticizing former President Jacob Zuma at an ANC event.

The messages “RIP Zuma” and “RIP MK Party” suggest discontent with both Zuma and the MK (Umkhonto we Sizwe) party.

The emergence of a new party could indicate serious issues within the ANC or broader dissatisfaction with the South African political landscape.