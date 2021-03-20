The drama never seems to end with new reality, television show, Real Housewives of Durban. After starting to show her true colours, fans are not impressed with Nonku and they haven’t been shy about their views. They’ve called her out for not being a true friend to Mabusi and thinking she’s above everyone else. Another real housewife also called out is Kgomotso.

Nonku is so vile hey, she is a mean girl type and she tries to act all innocent. She’s just like Kgomotso. She’s very classist, and looks down on Mabusi. It’s so sad because Mabusi considers her a friend 💔💔💔 #RHODurban — Lemon 🍋 (@kholofelo_r_) March 19, 2021

Even if kgomotso cried Blood tears, i wouldn't have felt for her! 😒 pic.twitter.com/BssSBPm5XY — Luvo Thobela (@LuvoThobela) March 19, 2021

After the very first episode of Real Housewives Of Durban premiered, we got introduced to Nonku who revealed that she is the late Sfiso Ncwane’s baby mama.

The reality show really had us intrigued, not only by the lavish lives these women live, but the drama that they bring. Nonku Williams is a businesswoman who is also the founder of Ashes to Beauty Winery. The interesting figure is also apparently into construction and is a mother of three. One of her three children, Nothile is the daughter of the late Sfiso Ncwane.

When she revealed this to Ayanda towards the end of the first episode of the reality series, Ayanda was startled by this revelation. Nonku also hinted that Ayanda knows of her, but we would have to wait for the next episode to get more insight into the two women’s history.

Thanks to the Ncwane family, they made things clearer and speaking to Daily Sun, the late Gospel star’s mother revealed that Nonku and their grandchild used to visit them back home on the South Coast. However the last time they saw their granddaughter was when she was just learning how to walk.

After years of trying to find them, but failing to do so, Irene Ncwane is pleading with the businesswoman to bring the child back home as they miss her.

The family did confirm that Nonku and Sfiso were an item a long time ago, and when they broke up a baby was already in the picture. They also highlighted that the Gospel star dated Ayanda Ncwane and Nonku at the same time. Shortly after parting ways, Sfiso married Ayanda.

His widow also knew about the affair and lamented all this in her book she wrote in memory of the late Gospel star. Their time apart made Sfiso want to pursue another relationship with this woman Nonku and the birth of their child did not sit well with Ayanda.

We now understand why Nonku is not too fond of Ayanda and the constant eye-rolling, as well as the snide remarks she made, were indicative of that. When the ladies commended Ayanda’s bravery and her ability to be both a mother and a father to her children, she said it was not easy as her children need her.

Nonku said Ayanda was fake and giggled throughout her entire speech.

