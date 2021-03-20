President Emmerson Mnangagwa has donated a bus to the Zvishavane Vocational Training Centre, which falls under the Ministry of Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation.

The donation follows the President’s visit to the centre last year when he promised to look into their transport problem.

President Mnangagwa said the donation is a fulfillment of the pledge he made then.

The Minister, Youths, Sports, Arts and Recreation, Kirsty Coventry received the bus on behalf of the institution and thanked Mnangagwa saying the bus will go a long way in addressing the transport problem.

Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa is on record saying he would like see reliable public mass transportation across the country.

He says his government will also source appropriate buses for people with disabilities & put some facility on the existing buses to take care of our citizens with disabilities to conveniently go into buses and come out of the buses without much difficulty.

-Zwnews