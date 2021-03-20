The Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance (MDC-Alliance) says it is mobilising the masses to fight repression and win the country from autocratic rule.

The party says the mobilisation is being carried out under the People’s Agenda.

“The People’s Movement is mobilizing the masses to converge for change under the People’s Agenda.

“No amount of repression by the regime will stop the masses for fighting to win Zimbabwe for change under the able leadership of President Nelson Chamisa,” posted the party on its Twitter handle.

Meanwhile, this tweet came few days after Chamisa announced his party’s 2021 Agenda for Zimbabwe.

Chamisa called on all Zimbabweans at home and abroad to come together and fight oppression, fight for a better Zimbabwe.

He called for peaceful resistance to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s tyrant rule.

Meanwhile, following his address, the ruling ZANU-PF party threatened to send the law enforcement agencies after him.

ZANU PF accused Chamisa of wanting to cause violence in the country, and use it as grounds for intending to send the police after him, but later the ruling party changed position saying it never called for anyone’s arrest.

-Zwnews