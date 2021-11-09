The retail and wholesale sector has grown 5.1 percent this year despite the challenges posed mainly by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers (CZR) has said.

According to the Zimbabwe Econonic Review, CZR president Denford Mutashu:

“Most players were affected by the disruption of supply and value chains, Covid-19 mitigation costs, low trading hours, with other retail sub-sectors forced to shut down totally.”

Meanwhile, as measures to curb the spread of Covid 19, the government introduced lockdowns.

Retail trading hours were later reduced affecting normal operations.

Most companies were forced to cut workforce or to introduce shifts with the idea of decongesting workplaces.

