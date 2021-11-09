Movement for Democratic Change-T presidential epokesperson, Lloyd Damba says it is sad that a whole party can claim that they cannot be separated from the army.

He adds that the involvement of the army in the electoral processes is worrisome.

Meanwhile, the ruling party ZANU-PF is on record saying the military has a role in the country’s politics.

The military in Zimbabwe is said to have a say in who should rule the country and who should not.

As if to confirm that the military and ZANU-PF are one thing, during the factional wars that rocked the ruling party in late former President Robert Mugabe’s time the army warned to step in.

The then army boss Constantino Chiwenga said the military would not hesitate to step in if factional wars continue to rock ZANU-PF.

