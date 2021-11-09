ZANU PF supporter cde Never Maswerasei says his party (ZANU PF) should change their presidential candidate for 2023 or else risk suffer a heavy defeat.

He says with the way President Emmerson Mnangagwa is mismanaging the economy, promoting corruption & spending extravagantly leaves a foregone conclusion that Nelson Chamisa will register a landslide victory in 2023.

Cde Maswerasei regrets having had supported Mnangagwa’s ascendency to power.

“Dear Zimbabwe: I am very sorry for having campaigned for & supported Cde Emmerson, Dambudzo No.1 Mnangagwa.

“Frankly speaking, hapana kana chinoziikanwa paye Mukaona munhu anokwira ndege kuzopemberera smile yemurungu mobva maziva kuti hapana hapana. We are on our own,” he says.

He confessed having wrongly supported Mnangagwa.

“Yes I strongly campaigned for & supported him as he came in thinking he would make things better with all the local and international goodwill he had.

“Within 3 years he has proved that he is incapable of not only managing but transforming this economy. Better vazorore Murabwi.”

Meanwhile, with Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema and former main opposition having recently won with a landslide against incumbent Edgar Lungu.

And Maswerasei believes the same would befall the ZANU-PF regime.

Zwnews