The Restaurant Operators’ Association of Zimbabwe (ROAZ) has issued a statement in response to the Covid-19 announcement made last night by the Vice President, Constantino Chiwenga.

The organization has expressed concern over the closure of restaurants, as the government tries to curb the spread of COVID-19.

ROAZ president Bongani Zamchya says the closure will impact negatively on restaurant staff and their dependents.

-Zwnews