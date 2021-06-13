The Nelson Chamisa led Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance (MDC- Alliance) has slapped back at President Emmerson Mnangagwa for calling it a terrorist organisation, saying, in actual fact it is ZANUP-PF which is a terrorist grouping.

MDC Alliance Secretary for International Relations, Gladys Hlatywayo says MDC Alliance doesn’t rape women, carryout extrajudicial killings, abduct citizens, arbitrarily arrest opponents & assault opposition supporters.

“It is your ZANU PF regime that does all of these evil deeds.

“If there is a terrorist organisation in Zimbabwe, it’s certainly led by you Emmerson Mnangagwa,” she says.

She called on President Mnangagwa to desist from hate speech.

“Mr @edmnangagwa, you should stop this dangerous hate speech.

“You have labelled opponents as “bad apples”, “dark forces” etc. and now “terrorists”.

“We know that such labeling is meant to justify human rights abuses & targeting of @mdczimbabwe leaders & members,” she said.

Her sentiments follows President Mnangagwa’s claims that the main opposition, MDC Alliance was terrorist organisation.

Mnangagwa made these remarks yesterday while addressing war veterans and he called on party cadres to be vigilant against MDC Alliance.

-Zwnews