Norton MP, Themba Mliswa has told MDC legislators to respect the Constitutional court ruling which certified Mnangagwa’s disputed electoral victory in 2018 and stop boycotting events graced by the Zimbabwean strongman if they entertain hopes of bringing the Zanu PF leader to the negotiating table.

Mliswa said the strategy of walking out on Mnangagwa is not sustainable and blamed the MPs’ continued boycotts on the ‘insincerity’ of MDC Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa.

“It’s fact that dialogue will be difficult for as long as (the MDC) don’t recognize him (Mnangagwa) as President. Section 116 of the Constitution does. Furthermore, (the) ConCourt made a ruling: like it or not, it must be upheld”, Mliswa said in comments posted on his Twitter account.

Added the controversial independent parliamentarian:

“Such behaviour by the MPs displays insincerity on the part of (Chamisa). I’ve never believed the strategy was sustainable or the best; it should be revisited. It only serves to affect junior MPs’s allowances who rely on it (and) may end up dividing the party (sic). Furthermore it delays much needed debate on policy reviews (and) reforms to the detriment of the country”.



This is not the first time that Mliswa has attacked opposition MPs for walking out on Mnangagwa. Last year, he implored on Parliament to ‘punish’ the legislators, describing them as hypocrites. The MPs had just snubbed Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube’s 2020 budget presentation in their defiance of Mnangagwa- accused of rigging the harmonised elections held in 2018.

“Mr. Speaker, time has come that this institution comes up with rules that will empower you to be able to deal with any MP who behaves in a manner that is not befitting of this institution. The hypocrisy that (MDC MPs) exhibit, they contribute to every Bill in this Parliament and at the end, the President signs it so when they contribute and the President signs how then can they not be part of this”, the former Zanu PF Mashonaland West provincial chairperson said, back in 2019.

