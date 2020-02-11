Joseph Shabalala , founder of the iconic South African choral group, Ladysmith Black Mambazo has died. Shabalala passed on this morning in Pretoria

The 78 year old Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala has died after a long illness at Eugune Marais Hospital in Pretoria.

Speaking to South African media Ladysmith Black Mamabazo manager said:

“Bab’ Shabalala was a legend of this lifetime, and it will take time to raise a person of his calibre. His is the greatest loss to the entertainment industry and to the world. He raised the standard of the iscathamiya and took to international stages where it excelled. His was a global being.”

Responding to the death, the South African Government paid tribute to the late superstar: