Three men have been arrested in connection with a chilling incident where an 83-year-old Chivhu woman was robbed, raped and killed under the most ghastly of circumstances recently.

Confirming the incident, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the three, Pride Gavajena (27), Givemore Mutego (27) and Allen Dzvova (29) broke into the now deceased octogenarian’s house armed with a firearm and an unidentified sharp object before they stole a cellphone and an undisclosed amount of money.

It is also alleged that one of the robbers raped her before gruesomely firing a shot on the deceased.

“The accused persons broke into the victim’s house armed with a firearm and a sharp object. They stole an undisclosed amount of money and a cellphone. One of the accused persons raped the 83-year-old victim and shot her in the head before they fled”, Assistant Commissioner Nyathi said.

He added that police investigations led to the recovery of the stolen phone leading to the arrest of the three who have since been dragged to the courts of law.

The trio is also being alleged of having raped and seriously injured three other girls, leaving their victims battling for dear lives at Chegutu District Hospital.

State Media