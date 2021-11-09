Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance has refuted reports that its vice president Tendai Biti has gone missing.

Party spokesperson Fadzai Mahere described the story as ‘fake news’ which need to be disregarded.

“Please be advised that SG Charlton Hwende has not spoken to any journalists and the fake news article quoting him as having spoken about the whereabouts of VP Tendai Biti is untrue.

“Please disregard any information that doesn’t emanate from our official channels,” says Mahere.

She was responding to a report that Biti has gone missing and that he could have bad been abducted.