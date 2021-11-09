Zambia has evacuated its citizens from Ethiopia where civil strife has escalated in recent weeks.

President Hakainde Hichilema says: “For us the lives of Zambian citizens matter. Wherever they are, we will do everything to get them home safely when faced with insecurity.”

He thanked the authorities for their cooperation:

“On my orders, today we have safely evacuated our fellow citizens from Ethiopia.

“We thank the authorities for their cooperation and remain fully engaged on the matter.

“The life of every Zambian matters wherever they are,” he noted.

There political upheaval in Ethiopia which is being attacked by rebels.

