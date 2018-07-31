Report: Tension rises as ZEC refuse to announce results

ZwNews Chief Correspondent

Harare| Some analysts believe that the delay by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to announce the parliamentary and local authority results indicate that things could not be looking too good for the incumbent.

Since close of voting yesterday, ZEC has only said the counting process is underway, and no mention of results in areas where counting could have been finished have been made public as of now. This has stirred the rumour mill, people speculating on the outcome.

In previous elections announcements were made on the go as they come.

Political analyst, Elder Mabhunu, says whenever, the results of parliamentary and local authority positions are delayed for too long, it means they are not looking good for the incumbent, and room being created for manipulating the figures. He urges opposition parties and citizens to be alert.

Some people, who spoke to zwnews.com said the results should not be withheld for a longer period. “We expected them in as early as 1 am, but up to now nothing has been said,” said one citizen.

While the nation awaits official results from ZEC on the outcome of the polls conducted yesterday, unconfirmed reports are that MDC Alliance President Nelson Chamisa is leading.

This comes at the time ZEC is yet to announce the results, alleging that it is still counting the votes. And the chairperson of the election management body says it is illegal for anyone other than ZEC to announce the results.

Data by the Election Resource Centre shows Chamisa taking a strong lead.

Through his twitter handle Chamisa says he is winning resoundingly.

Professor Arthur Mutambara has since congratulated Chamisa.