To Mnangagwa ally, Justice Mayor Wadyajena, has thanked the Gokwe-Nembudzia voters for choosing him in yesterday’s House of Assembly polls.

Here is his message:

Though an arduous journey, the people of Nembudziya have walked hand in hand with me and together we have succeeded. There is a lot of work to be done and with the unity and purpose I have witnessed, I know our possibilities are bright. I look forward to serving you once again.