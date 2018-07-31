Did George Charamba blame Mutsvangwa for ED Loss?

Did Charamba make U-turn after declaring Chamisa victory, Delete account

The Permanent Secretary for Information, Media and Broadcasting Services, Mr George Charamba has dismissed as fake a Twitter account, in which he is portrayed commenting on the presidential election result.

Mr Charamba says the tweets attributed to him are being peddled by people bent on misinforming the nation as he has no twitter account.

He said a lot of unauthenticated information most of it misleading has been sent around on social media, adding that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has the sole mandate to run the elections and announce the results.

ZEC Chairperson, Justice Priscilla Chigumba yesterday warned individuals against announcing results, as it is the prerogative of the elections management body.