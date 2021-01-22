VP Chiwenga, Mohadi, Zimbabwe Ministers hit by Covid-19..

Covid hits presidium … strikes both VPs, cabinet ministers

THE Covid-19 pandemic has paralysed government amid reports that Vice-Presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi are unwell, while President Emmerson Mnangagwa spent 14 clays in self-isolation in Harare after his close security details, cabinet ministers and top bureaucrats tested positive, the Independent reports.

This means that the country was left on auto-pilot as there was no acting President. Mnangagwa had to cut short his annual leave. Information gathered by the Zimbabwe Independent from senior government and intelligence sources indicates that Mnangagwa’s co-deputies are ill. Businesssman and presidential advisor, Kuda Tagwirei, is also battling the deadly virus.

Mohadi, acted as president before disap-pearing from the public scene as he was taken ill. It was not immediately clear if Chiwenga was hospitalised or was recuperating from home by the time of going to print. Zimbabwe is reeling under a second wave of Covid-19 which has claimed over 770 lives, including cabinet ministers and government officials. Mnangagwa made his first public appearance on Monday at State House where he signed The Africa Factbook.

Sources said the President was forced to return to work to preside over the burial of Manicaland Provincial Affairs minister Ellen Gwaradzimba, who died of Covid -19. Liberation struggle stalwart Morton Malianga was also buried at the National Heroes Acre yesterday. Chiwenga and Mohadi missed the twin burials. “The president had to self- isolate as a precautionary measure after he felt exposed to the virus since he came into contact with them.

This development comes few days after Minister Oppah Muchinguri revealed in a telephone call that a number of Zanu PF heavyweights including Government officials were hit hard by coronavirus.

Zimbabwe Independent

