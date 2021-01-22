ALICK Macheso and South Africa based musician Jonah Moyo have joined Zimbabweans in mourning the late television personality and marketer, Piwayi Dzuda.

The former Star FM Deputy General Manager died on Tuesday and is believed to have succumbed to Covid-19. Prior to his death, Dzuda — through one of his marketing agencies — hosted the Econet 2021 Tapinda Sesingenile Virtual Concert.

It was held online on December 31 where country’s top artistes comprising Macheso, Moyo, Jah Prayzah, Mathias Mhere, Ammara Brown and XQ performed.

The pre-recorded show was shot early December last year in line with the Covid-19 restrictions where the live audience was not allowed to be part of the proceedings.

In an interview with H-Metro, Macheso’s publicist Tich Makahamadze said they were saddened by Dzuda’s death.

“I can’t believe that Piwayi Dzida is no more considering that we were together last year when he organised the Econet end of year crossover gig.

“We were to perform at the show which was pre-recorded way before new year’s eve and hearing about his death came as a shock to me.

“His vision as a marketer, promoter and television personality will be greatly missed since he wanted to uplift artistes. H Metro